What to know about COVID-19 booster shots

It’s been more than two years since the World Health Organization declared a global COVID-19 pandemic. Since that declaration, which was made in March 2020, remarkable progress has been made by scientists, medical professionals and researchers devoted to combatting the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.

The successful rollout of various vaccines has increased protection against COVID-19 across the globe, potentially saving hundreds of millions of lives. Millions of people are now encouraged to supplement that protection by getting one and possibly two booster shots.

What are booster shots?

The health care experts at OSF® HealthCare note that a booster shot is essentially just an extra dose of a vaccine. The protection afforded by many vaccinations begins to dwindle over time, so booster shots can serve as a safety net as protection wanes.

Are COVID-19 boosters recommended?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a booster dose for individuals of a certain age who have already received full doses of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Booster guidelines are subject to change as more research is conducted, but as of June 2022 booster recommendations were as follows:

• A booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine is recommended for people 16 and up if it’s been six months since their second dose of the vaccine.

• A booster dose of the Moderna vaccine for adults 18 and over if it’s been six months since their second dose.

• A booster dose for anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if it’s been two months since they received the single-dose vaccine. Individuals who received the J&J vaccine can get another dose of that vaccine or a single dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

• Certain immunocompromised individuals and people age 50 and over who received an initial booster dose at least four months ago are eligible for a second booster to increase their protection against severe disease from COVID-19.

• Adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the J&J vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (i.e., Pfizer or Moderna).

Parents of children who have received full doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are urged to speak to their children’s physicians about their eligibility for booster doses. The guidelines governing COVID-19 boosters and children is subject to change and doctors are good resources for information regarding those changes.

Booster shots can add further protection against the COVID-19 virus. More information is available at cdc.gov.