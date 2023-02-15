Why the heart breaks; MercyOne explains broken heart syndrome

Heartbreak is real. In fact, it’s an actual cardiac condition. Many of us associate the image with a heart cracked in half, but it’s a lot more technical than that. Broken heart syndrome, also known as stress-induced cardiomyopathy or takotsubo cardiomyopathy, impacts the bottom left chamber of the heart – temporarily disrupting the heart’s usual pumping function to the rest of the body.

“In broken heart syndrome, the left chamber is not moving well,” said Dr. Sepideh Darbandi, MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center cardiologist. “When we are under emotional stress, such as the death of a loved one or physical stress like having cancer or fractures or infections leading to sepsis, that puts a lot of tole on our body. Our heart responds in a way that makes us suffer.”

Broken heart syndrome, in many ways, mimics an actual heart attack. So, it can be difficult for patients and doctors to tell the two apart. Symptoms present like a heart attack—sudden onset of chest pain, shortness of breath or in some severe cases, patients may pass out.

“When a patient comes to the emergency department, the EKG might look like they’re having a heart attack,” said Dr. Darbandi. “When doctors check their blood, the heart enzyme is elevated in both. One of the main ways to tell the two apart is to have a procedure known as coronary angiogram.”

Healing your heart involves supportive measures and making sure your blood pressure is in check. Most of the time, you recover with appropriate medications and managing the inciting factor of emotional or physical stress. In severe cases, when the heart has really suffered and is not pumping well, doctors may need advanced therapies to help the heart do its job. And while it is rare, Dr. Darbandi said about two to three percent of patients can die of a broken heart.

Dr. Darbandi said it is important to pay attention to your body. If you are having significant chest pain or new shortness of breath, make sure you go see a doctor or if it feels severe or not normal, go to your nearest emergency department.