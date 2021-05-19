Wilderness Camping program scheduled

Have you always wanted to take a wilderness camping trip, but were a little scared about having to rough it? Although it’s a little more difficult than “car camping,” it has a lot of wonderful rewards. So, come learn the basics of organizing a wilderness trip to the Boundary Waters at this Wilderness Camping program. The program will be held at the Thorpe Park shelter house on Saturday, June 12, running from 1-2 p.m.

During the program, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will discuss how to organize a wilderness trip, including what rules and regulations you need to follow, the equipment that is needed, and what food to bring along. She’ll also take a look at why people choose to camp in the wilderness in the first place, instead of “car camping” in a state or county park.

In addition to the discussion, people will also be able to see some of the equipment that is needed for a wilderness trip, and there will be handouts for people to take home, as well. This program is being co-sponsored by NIACC, so there is a fee and preregistration is required by contacting NIACC at either 641-422-4358 or at cereg@niacc.edu and asking to register for Course #8392.