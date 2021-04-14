Win a free year of college at NIACC

North Iowa Area Community College invites adults, ages 23 and up, to apply for an Extreme Makeover—a unique makeover that changes lives. For more than 15 years, NIACC has been providing adult students with this opportunity to return to college at no cost.

Extreme Makeover: College Edition is a contest where two lucky winners receive an entire year of free tuition, textbooks and more.

“This is an amazing way to makeover your life with a new education,” said Rachel McGuire, NIACC Director of Enrollment Services. Three other finalists will win half-price tuition to NIACC for the 2021-22 academic year.

Lydia Thompson, Forest City, one of last year’s winners said “when I first started it was extremely overwhelming with COVID and the technology needed to take those classes, but the instructors have been amazing and I’m so proud of myself for doing well. Being a parent you learn to manage your time and that was tough at first, but with the support of my family, I’ve made that work. Extreme Makeover is making my dream of being an elementary teacher and ELL instructor come true.”

Danielle Vance, Charles City, also won a year of free tuition, fees, and textbooks. The three other finalists—Mitchell Knudsvig, Heidi Thoe and Christina Trosper each received half price tuition to NIACC for the 2020-2021 academic year.

To enter this year’s contest, simply fill out the online form and tell us why you need or deserve an educational makeover. If you’re at least 23 years old and haven’t taken a NIACC credit class in the past three years, you’re eligible to apply for Extreme Makeover: College Edition.

For contest rules and to enter the Extreme Makeover: College Edition, call 1-888-GO NIACC or visit the website for details: www.niacc.edu/admissions/extreme-makeover.

Entries must be received by noon, Friday, April 23.