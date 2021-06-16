Winn. Co. Public Health vaccine clinics

Starting Thursday, June 17, Winnebago County Public Health will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Thursday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. No appointment necessary. No insurance needed. No charge to patient.

Vaccines available are Moderna( two-dose series) and Johnson and Johnson (one dose). Both are for people 18 years of age and older.

Winnebago County Public Health is located at 216 S. 4th St., Forest City. If you have questions, call 641-585-4763.