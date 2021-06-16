Home / News / Winn. Co. Public Health vaccine clinics

Winn. Co. Public Health vaccine clinics

Wed, 06/16/2021 - 10:07am Terry

Starting Thursday, June 17, Winnebago County Public Health will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Thursday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. No appointment necessary. No insurance needed. No charge to patient.
Vaccines available are Moderna( two-dose series) and Johnson and Johnson (one dose). Both are for people 18 years of age and older.  
Winnebago County Public Health is located at 216 S. 4th St., Forest City.  If you have questions, call 641-585-4763.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here