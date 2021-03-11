Winn-Worth Betco strives to improve quality of life

Officially known as Winnebago and Worth Counties Betterment Council, Winn-Worth Betco has strived to improve the quality of life of those residing in Winnebago and Worth Counties for nearly 30 years.

In 1992, residents of the two counties banded together to form the council, formally based in Northwood’s Worth County Annex Building, to focus on economic development. To accomplish this, they formed a board consisting of one representative from each town and one representative for each entire county.

To improve the quality of life, Winn-Worth Betco adopted four areas of focus: business recruitment and retainment, workforce, tourism and housing.

Winn-Worth Betco Executive Director Melissa Michaelis is at the center of all the action, assisting in what Winn-Worth Betco has to offer, including business grants. Michaelis helps provide resources and acts as a central contact point for those looking to start, improve and expand a business.

Michaelis compared her position at Winn-Worth Betco to the saying, “It’s not who you know, it’s what you know.” She claimed she must have a great understanding of legislation/government, as well as local businesses and their skillsets.

“You’re (Michaelis) basically the nucleus of the cell,” said Michaelis.

In the future, Michaelis would love to see community ambassadors help new residents settle into the community. Michaelis also hopes to see more community involvement, including having full and competitive ballots for school boards and city councils. Michaelis reminds everyone that community growth cannot soley come from the mayor. It greatly depends on those willing to invest their time into their community.

“Community leadership is necessary for community growth, so go out and vote for local elections,” said Michaelis.

Kaylee Schuermann has been working for Winn-Worth Betco in Lake Mills as a marketing assistant since December 2020.

You may have heard her on KIOW with Mark Skaar on Fridays for morning conversation to promote events in Winnebago and Worth counties. You probably even saw her running around these events this summer with her phone and camera to produce videos for their YouTube channel and website.

Kaylee has also been designing the latest two-county brochure. This brochure will outline each town within both counties and their businesses, as well as things to do.

In the last several months, Kaylee has written promotional articles on local businesses. Each piece is posted on the Winn-Worth Betco website and sent to local papers, including the Lake Mills Graphic.

Winn-Worth Betco is located in Lake Mills. For more information, visit www.winn-worthbetco.com.