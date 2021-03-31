Winnebago and Worth Soil and Water Conservation District scholarship winners

The Winnebago and Worth Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners and the Conservation Districts of Iowa (CDI) and its Auxiliaries are pleased to announce the district winners of the 2021 scholarship competition.

MaKenna Hanson, daughter of Scott and Carrie Hanson, Lake Mills, will receive a scholarship of $250 from the Winnebago Soil and Water Conservation District.

Tyler Murray, son of Mike and Janelle Murray, Buffalo Center, will receive a scholarship of $500 from the Winnebago Soil and Water Conservation District and Tyler’s application has been sent in for the Regional Competition.

Hannah Lanphere, Manly, is the Worth County Winner for 2021. Hannah will receive a scholarship of $500 from the Worth Soil and Water Conservation District and Hannah’s application has been sent in for the Regional Competition.