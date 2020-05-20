Home / News / Winnebago Co. asphalt resurfacing projects

Winnebago Co. asphalt resurfacing projects

Wed, 05/20/2020 - 2:40pm Terry

These projects are scheduled to begin in late July and include cold in-place recycling of the existing pavement and a new three inch asphalt overlay. The projects will close one to two mile segments at a time keeping access for residents. No detours are established, but alternate routes will be required. Mathy Construction is the prime contractor.
Contact Scott Meinders, Winnebago County Engineer with any questions at scott.meinders@winnebagocountyiowa.gov or 641-585-2905.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

