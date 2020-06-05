Winnebago Co. Community Foundation creates COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund

The Winnebago County Community Foundation (WCCF), an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, has established a fund called the Winnebago County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on Winnebago County. In addition to creating the fund, the WCCF has allocated $25,000 of its 2020 discretionary grant funding to the Winnebago County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund.

The intent of the fund is to be responsive to nonprofits serving Winnebago County, that are providing basic needs services and organizations working with individuals and families who have been disproportionately impacted by the public health and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The establishment of this fund gives both the Community Foundation and the public, an opportunity to support the local nonprofits serving Winnebago County communities and residents,” said Lisa Durby, chair of the Winnebago County Community Foundation Governing Committee. “We hope others follow our lead of contributing to the fund to help ensure we are able to provide essential grant dollars to support our nonprofits during this time.”

The Winnebago County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund provides an opportunity for the public to give in response to the local aspects of the disaster with the reassurance their donations will be used to quickly move resources to where they are most needed and to adapt to evolving needs.

Gifts can be made to the fund by going to cfneia.org/winnebagocovidfund and clicking on the “Give Today” button. Gifts can also be directed to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613. Checks should be made out to Winnebago County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund. Online gifts are strongly encouraged to have funds accessible for quick response to needs.

Grants from the disaster response fund will be administered in collaboration with organizations coordinating pandemic response efforts. A brief online application for nonprofits to request funding will be available soon. Funds will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the COVID-19 disaster, making it possible to move resources quickly and to adapt to evolving needs in subsequent phases of the crisis recovery efforts.

Winnebago County residents seeking information due to the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic are encouraged to utilize United Way’s 211 service by calling 1-866-469-2211 or visiting www.211iowa.org. This service is a free, confidential referral source helping connect people to health and human services.

For more information about the Winnebago County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund, visit winnebagoccf.org or contact CFNEIA at 319-287-9106.