Winnebago Co. Community foundation distributes $102,357 to local organizations

The Winnebago County Community Foundation announced $102,357.50 in grant funding to 29 projects of organizations serving Winnebago County as part of its 2021 grant cycle.

The Community Foundation will not hold its annual award celebration this year. Grant checks will be mailed directly to the nonprofit organizations.

“The Winnebago County Community Foundation is proud to partner with our local nonprofit organizations and support their work to make Winnebago County a better place for everyone,” said Alicea Porter, chair of the Winnebago County Community Foundation governing committee.

Grant recipient organization, project the grant will fund, and grant amount are listed below by funding areas.

Arts & Culture

Brickstreet Theatre, Sounds and Voices, $1,500

Lake Mills Entertainment, Help the Mills Theater Through the Pandemic, $4,049

Winnebago County Fair Association, Grandstand Announcer’s Stand (Crow’s Nest), $7,500

Winnebago Historical Society, Tractor Museum Upgrade, $1,500

Community Betterment

City of Buffalo Center, ISICS Radios, $7,000

City of Buffalo Center, Pickle Ball Court, $5,000

City of Lake Mills, Park & Rec Department—Lake Mills Mini Golf Course, $5,000

City of Rake, Fire Department—Fire Truck, $7,500

City of Rake, Multi-Use Walking Path/Park Area, $2,500

City of Thompson, Library—Asbestos Abatement, $3,200

Lake Mills Lions Club, Lions Park Beautification Project, $1,000

Education & Youth Development

Boy Scouts of America—Winnebago Council, Eliminating Barriers to Access, $1,000

Forest City Family YMCA, Flooring Replacement in Child Care Room, $5,000

Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, Winnebago County Girl Scout STEM Discovery, $1,000

Iowa College Access Network, Winnebago County Career and College Attainment Post COVID, $1,000

Lake Mills Family Center, Toddler Room Wall and Window Updates, $7,249.12

North Central Iowa Ag in the Classroom, Ag Education for Winnebago County Schools, $2,000

North Iowa Area Community College Foundation, NIACC Precision Agriculture Tractor, $1,000

North Iowa Community School, TI 84 Classroom Calculator Set, $1,000

The Set Me Free Project, Winnebago County Expansion Project, $5,000

United Way of North Central Iowa, Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) for Winnebago County, $3,000

Environment & Animal Welfare

City of Forest City, Winnebago River Dam Revitalization Project, $5,000

Health

Forest City Ambulance Service, Community AEDs, $5,000

Timely Mission Nursing Home, 3D Ultrasound, $7,494.38

Human Service

Food Bank of Iowa, Fighting Childhood Hunger in Winnebago County, $5,000

Francis Lauer Youth Services, Bedroom Basics, $1,865

Iowa Legal Aid, Updating Technology to Better Serve Low-Income Winnebago County Residents, $1,000

North Iowa Food for Families, North Iowa Food for Families, $2,000

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church – Leland, Our Saviors Food Pantry, $2,000

Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Winnebago County. Committee members include: Beth Ades-Hanson, Cassie Johnson (ex-officio), Mike Johnson, Brad Jones, Chad Kohagen, Jenny Kramersmeier, Shawn Miller, Marty Pins, Alicea Porter (chair), Alexis Richter, Dr. Bob Sarver and Rachel Stensrud.

Grants are awarded through Winnebago County Community Foundation’s competitive grant process to projects in the program areas of: arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health, and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Winnebago County in order to be considered for funding. The 2022 grant cycle opens Feb. 1, 2022, with an application deadline of April 1, 2022.

The grant guidelines and application will be posted prior to the cycle opening at www.winnebagoccf.org.

The Winnebago County Community Foundation is a local foundation making grants to organizations creating stronger, more vibrant communities in Winnebago County and helps people establish funds to support the causes they care about. The Winnebago County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, a nonprofit committed to creating long-term impacts in 20 counties in Iowa. For more information, contact 319-287-9106 or visit www.cfneia.org. CFNEIA is confirmed in compliance with National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations.