Winnebago Co. Community Foundation encourages giving to local nonprofits

With the holiday season upon us, giving to those we care about most is at the forefront of our thoughts. For many, this also includes giving to causes we are passionate about as nonprofits in our community need charitable support to address ever-growing local needs.

Now is a great time to give to a nonprofit agency fund of the Winnebago County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. Giving a gift through the Foundation is an easy way to impact Winnebago County communities and the nonprofits serving the people who live there while also providing unique tax-benefits to the donor.

“The giving spirit of the holidays and our ‘here for good’ philosophy are a powerful combination for creating transformational change in our communities,” said Terry Gaumer, affiliate development director with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. “There are many different ways to give and charitable giving can be tailored to how you want to make an impact in your community.”

Giving to a fund of the Foundation is one way to make your year-end gift. Donors can search funds across a 20-county region across northeast Iowa, including hundreds of funds supporting specific nonprofit organizations on the Community Foundation’s website at www.cfneia.org/nonprofitlist. Generous individuals can also consider creating their own fund with the Foundation, such as a donor advised or scholarship fund, that will impact the community and the causes you care about forever.

Gifts made to permanent endowment funds with a qualified community foundation, like the Winnebago County Community Foundation, are eligible for a 25 percent state tax credit on the total value of the gift through the Endow Iowa Tax Credit Program. All qualified donors can carry forward the tax credit for up to five years after the year the donation was made.

More information about Endow Iowa can be found at www.cfneia.org/endowiowa.

Important year end giving dates can be found at www.cfneia.org/who-we-are/stories/yearenddates. Before making any significant gift to charity, the Foundation recommends you consult your professional advisor to understand the impact on your taxes and to ensure you are maximizing any tax benefits.

For questions or help with year-end giving, contact Terry Gaumer at 319-243-1354 or tgaumer@cfneia.org.

More information about the Winnebago County Community Foundation can be found at www.winnebagoccf.org.