Winnebago Co. designation celebration

Earlier this summer, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors met in regular session to approve application to Home Base Iowa and passed a resolution to provide $1,000 in relocation assistance. This will be distributed through the county’s economic development office, Winn-Worth Betco (WWB). WWB is a 28E agreement between Winnebago and Worth Counties and will fund $1,000 in relocation assistance to a maximum of six veterans per year between the two counties.

Home Base Iowa Program manager, Jathan Chicoine of Iowa Workforce Development, will be back in the county for the Designation Celebration at 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Boman Fine Arts Center, Forest City. Chicoine will share with local busiensses, the public-private partnership that matches military veterans and their families to employment opportunities and recources in Iowa counties and communities. State Representative Henry Stone will be emceeing the event.

Melissa Michaelis, executive director of WWB, spearheaded this designation in hopes that cities would follow suit with the counties.

“In order to earn the HBI designation, 10 percent of a community’s businesses need to pledge to hire veterans.” Michaelis encourages businesses in the surrounding communities to attend this event. “Once this step is complete, the next step will be to approach the cities and work with each of their councils toward a designation of their own.”

Forest City passed a resolution, Jan 18, 2016, in support of the Home Base Iowa Initiative. Beth Bilyeau, Forest City Economic Development director, has been working with the city council to finalize the application. Chicoine will also be designating the community of Forest City as an HBI community.

“This program is all about helping people,” Mary Lou Kleveland, Winnebago County Veterans Affairs director said. “The sincerest thank you to those who have servied, is a smooth transition. That is what we are here for. That is what this program does.”

Home Base Iowa assists veterans transitioning from military life to civilian life by connecting veterans with close to 1,600 businesses, 21 college and university partners, and 65 other Home Base Iowa communities statewide.

Home Base Iowa designates qualified communities as centers of opportunity for veterans based on four criteria: 10 percent of businesses become HBI businesses and pledge to hire veterans; custom incentive package for veterans; HBI community designation prominently displayed; and resolution of support from appropriate local governing body.