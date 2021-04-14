Winnebago Co. Extension holds Seed Bomb workshop

The Winnebago County ISU Extension office held a Seed Bomb workshop for youth in Lake Mills last Wednesday, April 7, with County Youth Coordinator, Alexis Richter, and Winnebago County Master Gardener, Mary Walk. Youth who participated in this program were able to explore the world of gardening in a fun and innovative way. Those participating included: Kenlie Greenfield, Lana Throne, Emily Charlson, Gabby Brandenburg, and Joesph Charlson.

The program started out by participants picking out their own flower seed packets and learning a little bit about the flower they chose. We talked about the difference between a perennial and annual flower, what type of environment their flowers liked (sun or shade, warm or cooler weather), how to read a flower packet, and more.

After learning about their flowers, they got their hands dirty while making their seed bombs. Each participant made 10-14 seed bombs that they were able to take home with them to plant in their gardens; while also using a couple of seeds to plant in mini pots that they had decorated earlier.

If you are interested in other program opportunities offered by the Winnebago County Extension and Outreach Office, follow them on Facebook (@Winnebago County ISU Extension), visit their website www.extension.iastate.edu/winnebago, or give them a call at 641-584-2261 to be a part of their monthly newsletter list.