Winnebago Co. Fair set, July 15-18

The 2021 Winnebago County Fair, a fair two years in the making, is almost here. The fair runs July 15-18 in Thompson and there are a number of much improved line-up of events.

For the first time in over two decades there will be a carnival. Next Generation Shows, an Iowa-based, family-run carnival will be on hand for all four days of the fair. Get your tickets early and save some money, while supporting the fair by visiting local businesses whom will have tickets for sale.

A great line-up of grounds entertainment is scheduled, most of which is free—The Great Lakes Timber Show (eight shows); Critter Close-ups (three shows); mini-tractor pull; Zoops balloon fun; axe-throwing booth; Knockerball; Doyle Carving Niche (chainsaw artist); and Peter Bloedel-Perpetual Vaudeville.

In the grandstand, Johnny Holm returns for Thursday night with Brother’s Walker as the opening act. Brother’s Walker sticks around for an encore Friday night, along with a performance by Morgan Kuecker.

That night they will try out their knockerball package with inflatable arena, which if you don’t know what Knockerball is, it’s bubble soccer, where people get in a plastic bubble and run into each other.

Saturday will showcase a bigger and better Demo Derby with a Tuff Trucks class.

Sunday for the first time ever, Monster Trucks come to the Winnebago County Fair.

There is still time to register for the Bucket Bottle Calf/Sheep/Goat Show, with a registration deadline of Thursday, July 1.

This is a wonderful learning opportunity for children to learn about animals. Message or email niesa04@gmail.com for the registration forms.

Calling all little ladies aged six through eight in Winnebago County. Are you interested in participating in the Little Miss pageant?

This event takes place at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds Thursday, July 15, at 4:45 p.m. in the 4H Building. Judging and crowning will take place at 6 p.m. Wear your favorite dress and come with a smile.

Registration deadline is Monday, July 5. For more information, call 641-584-2261.

For more information about the fair, check out winnebagocoiowafair.com.