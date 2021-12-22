Home / News / Winnebago Co. Farm Bureau donates to Food Shelf

Winnebago Co. Farm Bureau donates to Food Shelf

Wed, 12/22/2021 - 11:37am Terry

Winnebago County Farm Bureau teamed up with the Lake Mills FFA chapter with a donation to the Lake Mills Food Shelf. The Farm Bureau purchased four boxes of fruit during the FFA Fruit sales this fall and FFA member, Mya Peterson (pictured right) delivered the boxes to the food bank last week. On hand to accept the donation was food shelf volunteers (L-R): Marilyn Hoffman, Bart and Medara Winter, and Darlene and Delane Behr.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here