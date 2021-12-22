Winnebago Co. Farm Bureau donates to Food Shelf

Winnebago County Farm Bureau teamed up with the Lake Mills FFA chapter with a donation to the Lake Mills Food Shelf. The Farm Bureau purchased four boxes of fruit during the FFA Fruit sales this fall and FFA member, Mya Peterson (pictured right) delivered the boxes to the food bank last week. On hand to accept the donation was food shelf volunteers (L-R): Marilyn Hoffman, Bart and Medara Winter, and Darlene and Delane Behr.