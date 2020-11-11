Winnebago Co. Farm Bureau president selects Winnebago 4-H program for $2,500 donation

Because of the commitment to their local community and advocacy for rural issues, the Winnegabo County Farm Bureau has been designated a 2019 Outstanding County Farm Bureau by Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF). In recognition, Winnebago County Farm Bureau President Scott Anderson has earned the opportunity to provide a $2,500 donation to a local organization or charity and has selected the Winnebago County 4-H program to receive this award.

“I wanted to give to the 4-H because, as a farmer, I want the youth of this county to feel supported and come back to call it home. I hope this donation can make a difference for the kids who want to pursue a career in agriculture,” said Anderson. “Farmers care about the people in this community, and I’m thankful to be able to support the organizations that help make it a better place to live.”

This year, Farm Bureaus across the state were able to help contribute more than one million meals for food insecure Iowans during the pandemic and assisted with acquiring personal protective equipment for healthcare workers. After the derecho swept across the state, farmer leaders also got to work to donate essential supplies to those without power and helped their communities with cleanup efforts.

“This year has tested the resilience, adaptability and dedication of our Farm Bureau members who have continued to show up and demonstrate leadership during a time of need,” says Craig Hill, IFBF president. “It is a privilege to recognize this leadership and provide an additional opportunity for county Farm Bureau presidents to give back to their communities.”