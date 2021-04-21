Winnebago Co. Farm Bureau reminds all to “share the road”

The Winnebago County Farm Bureau board would like to encourage all Iowans to “share the road” this crop planting season.

Large ag equipment, like tractors hauling planting implements, can find themselves on well-traveled roads, particularly in the Winnebago County area where cities and rural farms co-exist.

“Honestly, it makes us just as nervous being out there, too,” says Scott Anderson, County Farm Bureau board president. “We do our best to get to stay to the side of the road and let others pass, but we have some definite blind spots. Luckily, other vehicles have the advantage of seeing us, so we really do rely on others to help keep the road safe.”

When approaching equipment with a slow-moving vehicle sign (a large orange triangle placed on the back of agricultural vehicles) or flashing lights, drivers need to slow down. The top speed for most tractors is 25 to 30 miles per hour, so a car driving at 60 mph on a highway would have to break hard or make split-second decisions if they do not decrease their speed.

Drivers need to watch for turn signals as tractors attempt to exit highways by making left-hand turns. It may appear a tractor is slowing down and pulling over to the side of the road giving cars a chance to pass, but they may actually be preparing to take a wide turn. Research shows getting stuck behind a tractor for two miles is the same amount of time a driver will spend at two stoplights, so patience is key.

“We also realize, as farmers, we need to do our part, too to keep everyone safe. So, Winnebago County Farm Bureau really wants to encourage farmers to make sure they have good condition slow-moving vehicle emblems attached to equipment and to use turn signals to warn other drivers of upcoming turns,” said Anderson. “At the end of the day, whether you live in rural Iowa or in the city, we all want to get home safely to our family.”