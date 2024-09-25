Winnebago Co. Public Health announces Flu Clinics

The Winnebago Co Public Health office, located at 216 S. Fourth St., Forest City, would like to advise the community of area clinics that have been set up for the flu vaccines distribution. Residents are welcome to attend any of these clinics.

These clinics will be offered as follows:

Lake Mills—Friday, Sept. 27, 8:30-11 a.m. at the Truman Helgeson Civic Center

Forest City‚ Tuesday, Oct. 1, 10-11 a.m., Forest City Senior Center

Buffalo Center—Tuesday, Oct. 1, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Buffalo Center Senior Center

Rake-Tuesday, Oct. 1, 1-2 p.m., Rake Public Library

Thompson—Wednesday, Oct. 2, 9:30-11:30 a.m., NSB Bank, Thompson

Scarville—Friday, Oct. 4, 10-11 a.m., Scarville Community Center

An insurance card needs to be available at time of check-in at each clinic. If your flu shot is denied by your insurance company, you will be responsible for the cost of the flu shot at the time of service. Molina will not be acceptable for those 19 and older.

The Winnebago Co. Public Health office does participate in Iowa’s Vaccines for Children program, with vaccines being recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

For those interested in being vaccinated with the latest COVID-19 vaccine, please call Winnebago Co. Public Health at 641-585-4763. The COVID vaccine will not be available at the clinics.

The Forest City office does have take-home COVID-19 test kits available through the State of Iowa. These are self-administered saliva test kits that are sent in to the State of Hygienic Lab for processing.

For more information, or to request a test kit, please call Winnebago Co. Public Health at 641-585-4763.