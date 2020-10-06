Winnebago Co. Ride for Relay set for June 27

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Cancer Society has suspended the traditional face-to-face relay events for the month of June. The Winnebago Co. Relay for Life committee have announced a “Ride For Relay” set for Saturday, June 27, from 8-9 p.m., rather than the traditional walk about the courthouse block. The Forest City Police Department will lead the ride.

All Winnebago County residents are encouraged to participate and support the mission of fighting cancer. Bring yourselves and your vehicles to the parade meeting place along John K Hanson Drive. Social distancing remains important and everyone should remain in their vehicles. Participants are encouraged to display signs on their vehicles to honor or memorialize someone special in your life who has been affected by cancer.

Donation buckets will be located thoroughout the parade route.Luminaries will be on display around the Courthouse Square. Each luminary will be weighed with sand, and a candle is lit representing support for a life taken by cancer, a survivor of cancer, or to support a person still fighting the disease. It is a powerful demonstration that gives people the opportunity to grieve, but also offers comfort and hope.

Purchase a luminary at HyVee in Forest City, with forms available at the Customer Service counter every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-6 p.m. until the day of the event. The luminaries will be personalized by the committee to honor or memorialize someone special in your life that has been impacted by cancer. All proceeds help support cancer research.

Mark your calendars and plan to to attend. For more information go to www.relayforlife.org/winnebagocountyia/