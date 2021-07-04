Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Office swears in new deputies

Last week, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office held a swearing in ceremony for their new deputies. Pictured above (L-R): Sheriff Steve Hepperly, Deputy Sheriff Brian Plath (K-9 Amazon), Deputy Sheriff Codi Thompson, Civil secretary Sandy Larson, Deputy Sheriff TJ Spooner, Chief Deputy Mike Droessler, Deputy Sheriff Brett Wilson (K-9 Yeira), and Deputy Sheriff Josh Douglas. Absent from photo: Deputy Sheriff Brandon Bengtson (currently attending Iowa Law Enforcement Academy). Deputy Bengtson was hired by WCSO in September 2020.

Deputies TJ Spooner and Josh Douglas started with WCSO, Feb. 8, 2021.