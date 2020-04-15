Winnebago County Chief Deputy Mike Droessler runs for sheriff

With the upcoming retirement of Dave Peterson, Chief Deputy Mike Droessler announces he is running for sheriff.

Mike Droessler has a total of 22 years of law enforcement experience; 10 years have been with Winnebago County. He has gained vast experiences in different aspects of the job.

Mike has been serving three years as the Chief Deputy for the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, which allowed him to work closely with the daily tasks and responsibilities of the Sheriff’s Office. Droessler also sought out grants to save the taxpayers’ money and provide deputies with better equipment.

In the past several years, working closely with Sheriff Peterson, Droessler is experienced with budget responsibilities and tasks. Droessler was recently the acting sheriff for five months, as the sheriff was out on medical leave. During that time, he efficiently managed responsibilities for the jail and the Sheriff’s Office. Having this experience makes him the right candidate for the job. Droessler has a passion for serving his community and drive to get things done in a timely manner.

“I feel that my current position and previous experiences will provide me with the knowledge to lead the Sheriff’s Office in the right direction during this new decade. I am looking forward to continuing to serve and connect with the people of this county,” stated Mike Droessler.

Mike Droessler was born and raised near Lakota. Droessler grew up on a dairy farm, which taught him hard work and dedication. He graduated from North Iowa High School in 1994, then attended Iowa Lakes Community College to attain a two-year degree in Criminal Justice and graduated 1997.

During college, he worked with the Bancroft Police Department, was a volunteer firefighter, and worked part-time in a family-owned mechanic shop with his uncle, Arnie Berte. Droessler has worked for the Bancroft Police Department, Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo Center Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. He is a graduate of the 209th Basic at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Droessler and his brother have remained involved with farming near Lakota.

Mike and his wife, Jamie, have three kids. Jamie works at Waldorf University in the Online Department. Kenzie is a schoolteacher and an EMT for Buffalo Center Ambulance. Kenzie’s husband, Zac, works for the City of Buffalo Center. Both Zac and Mike are firefighters for the Buffalo Center Fire Department. Natasha is currently attending college to be a teacher. Gavin is still in high school and helps on the family farm.