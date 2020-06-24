Winnebago County Community Foundation distributes $96,568 to local organizations

The Winnebago County Community Foundation announced $96,568 in grant funding to 20 projects of organizations serving Winnebago County as part of its 2020 grant cycle.

The Community Foundation made the decision to not hold its annual award celebration due to COVID-19. Grant checks will be mailed directly to the nonprofit organizations.

Grant recipient organization, project the grant will fund, and grant amount are listed below by funding areas.

Community Betterment

• Forest City Fire Fighters Association, SCBA Gear Re-placement, $15,000

• Francis Lauer Youth Services, YSS Francis Lauer, $2,000

• Lake Mills Chamber Devel-opment Corporation, Updated Computer and Software Programs, $3,200



Education

• City of Thompson, Library—STEM Activities, $1,010

• Iowa College Access Network, Student & Educator Support Post COVID-19, $1,000

• Lake Mills Family Center, Operating Expenses, $6,438

• North Central Iowa Ag in the Classroom, Agriculture Education for Winnebago County Schools, $1,000

• North Iowa Area Community College Foundation, Nursing Improvements for Emergency Training, $1,000

• North Iowa Food for Families, Food for Families, $5,000



Health

• Forest City Ambulance Service, Personal Protective Equipment for COVID-19 Pandemic, $10,000

• Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Our Saviors Food Pantry, $2,000

• Timely Mission Nursing Home, Project Protect, $8,000



Human Service

• City of Lake Mills, Fire Department—6000 psi Compressor, $6,000

• Crisis Intervention Service, Crisis Intervention Service, $2,000

• Duncan Heights, Air Condi-tioning Project, $4,220

• Elderbridge Agency on Aging, Material Aid, $5,000

• Forest City Family YMCA, Coronavirus Relief, $10,000

• Iowa Legal Aid, Stabilize Low-Income Residents & Respond to COVID-19 Pandemic, $2,000

• Little Bison Childcare Center, General Operating Support, $6,700

• Scarville Firemen’s Associa-tion, Grain Rescue Tube and Turnout Gear, $5,000

Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Winnebago County. Committee members include: Beth Ades-Hanson, Ken Baker, Alexis Bodzioch, Lisa Durby (chair), Mike Johnson, Chad Kohagen, Shawn Miller, Marty Pins, Alicea Porter and Rachel Stensrud.

Grants are awarded through Winnebago County Community Foundation’s competitive grant process to projects in the program areas of: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Winnebago County in order to be considered for funding.

The 2021 grant cycle opens Feb. 1, 2021 with an application deadline of April 8, 2021. The grant guidelines and application will be posted prior to the cycle opening at www.winnebagoccf.org.