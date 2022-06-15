Winnebago County Community Foundation distributes over $133,000

The Winnebago County Community Foundation (WCCF) announced its 2022 grant awards distribution of $133,079.74 to 24 projects of organizations serving Winnebago County through its 2022 grant cycle.

“These 24 projects of organizations are great representations of the impactful work being done in our community and the Winnebago County Community Foundation is proud to support them,” said Alicea Porter, chair of the WCCF governing committee.

Grant recipient organization, project the grant will fund, and grant amount is listed below by funding area.

Arts & Culture

Brickstreet Theatre, Inc., Butts in Seats, $4,000

Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation, July Jubilee Community Night, $2,000

Winnebago County Fair Association, Portable Bleacher Seating, $10,000

Winnebago Historical Society, Steeple Repair, $2,000

Community Betterment

City of Leland, Alarm/Security System, $4,228

City of Scarville, Community Center & Fire Station, $10,000

City of Thompson, Swimming Pool Repairs, $5,000

Forest City Firefighters Association, Grass/Brush Truck, $15,000

Friends of the Firemen, ISICS Radios, $6,000

Lake Mills Entertainment, Inc., Tuck-Pointing of Important Downtown Buildings, $13,698.78

Winnebago County, Sheriff’s Office–Golf Cart/Trailer, $10,000

Education & Youth Development

City of Buffalo Center, Buffalo Center Little League, $3,800

City of Lake Mills, Parks Department—Pool Field Renovation, $10,000

Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, Winnebago County Girl Scouts Space Science Exploration, $1,250

Iowa College Access Network, Raising Attainment Levels in Education and the Workforce, $1,000

Little Bison Childcare Center, New Changing Tables, $3,463.46

North Central Iowa Ag in the Classroom, Agriculture Education in Winnebago County Schools, $2,000

North Iowa Area Community College Foundation, NIACC Health Occupations Careers Camp, $1,000



Health

Forest City Family YMCA, Window Coverings, $5,000

Kum-A-Long Club, Window Replacement, $6,000

Timely Mission Nursing Home, Bathing System, $7,500



Human Service

Duncan Heights, Inc., Computer System Update, $4,000

Food Bank of Iowa, Fighting Childhood Hunger in Winnebago County, $5,000

Francis Lauer Youth Services, Bedroom Furnishings, $1,139.50



Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Winnebago County. Committee members include: Beth Ades-Hanson, Cassie Johnson (ex-officio), Mike Johnson, Brad Jones, Chad Kohagen, Jenny Kramersmeier, Marty Pins, Alicea Porter (chair), Dr. Bob Sarver and Rachel Stensrud.

Grants are awarded through WCCF’s competitive grant process to projects in the program areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Winnebago County in order to be considered for funding. The 2023 grant cycle opens Feb. 1 with an application deadline of April 1.

The grant guidelines and application can be found at www.winnebagoccf.org.