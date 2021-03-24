Winnebago County Community Foundation grant application deadline approaching

The deadline to submit applications to the Winnebago County Community Foundation for its 2021 grant cycle is 11:59 p.m., Thursday, April 1, 2021. The online grant application may be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.winnebagoccf.org.

Grants are awarded to projects in the following areas: arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or a government entity serving Winnebago County in order to be considered for funding. First-time grant applicants should contact Dotti Thompson, program manager for the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at 319-243-1358 prior to submitting an application. Grant recipients will be announced in June 2021.

In 2020, a total of $96,568 in grants were awarded to 20 area nonprofits and government agency projects serving Winnebago County. Since 2005, the Winnebago County Community Foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million in grants benefitting Winnebago County residents and communities.

For more information, please contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at 319-287-9106.

The Winnebago County Community Foundation is a local organization making grant investments to organizations that create a stronger and more vibrant quality of life in Winnebago County and helps people establish permanent funds for the causes they care about in their community. The Winnebago County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, a nonprofit committed to creating long-term impact in 20 counties in Iowa.

For more information, contact 319-287-9106 or visit www.cfneia.org. CFNEIA is confirmed in compliance with National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations.