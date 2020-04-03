Winnebago County prepares for COVID-19

Winnebago County is advising residents about what they can do now to prepare for the potential spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19. To date, no one in Iowa has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Since the start of this outbreak, Winnebago County Public Health has worked closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) to monitor potential cases of COVID-19,” said Winnebago County Public Health Clinical Manager Allison Rice RN. “We have and will continue to work with our local, state and national partners to be ready in case the virus does come to Iowa.”

There are things all Winnebago County residents can do to help prevent the spread of all viruses, including influenza and COVID-19:

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.

• Clean your hands frequently with soap and water.

• Contain germs by staying home when ill.

Residents should prepare for the potential of COVID-19 in the same way they prepare for severe weather or other events that could disrupt their normal routine. This includes making a plan and discussing it with your family. What would you do if you could not go to work or school because of illness? What if your day care provider was ill? How would you get groceries if you were ill? These are all questions to consider.

Symptoms of the COVID-19 in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

Talking Points: COVID-19

There is an expanding global outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus. The disease the virus causes has been named COVID-19.

While most COVID-19 cases are associated with travel to or from China, person-to-person spread is now being reported in other places, including Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

For the general public, who are unlikely to be exposed to the virus at this time, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is low; however, the potential of the public health threat is high.

IDPH and Local Public Health Departments have been working with public and private partners and continue to prepare plans and procedures in case they should be needed.

IDPH and Local Public Health Departments will be providing more information and engaging with these partners over the coming days and weeks.

Public health prepares for these kinds of disease outbreaks consistently and routinely with exercises and drills with local, state and national partners.

It is normal to be concerned about a new virus.

Being uncertain and anxious about COVID-19 is normal, especially with reports of illness and death in other countries.

It is important to understand the risk of influenza is much higher, than the risk of COVID-19 in Iowa right now.

The CDC and public health officials in the state of Washington have reported three hospitalized patients who have tested presumptive-positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, including one patient who died.

Two of the patients are from a long-term care facility (LTCF) where one is a health care worker. The patient who died, a male in his 50s, was being treated at the same hospital. He was not a resident of the LTCF.

While there is an ongoing investigation, the source of these infections is currently unknown. Circumstances suggest person-to-person spread in the community, including in the LTCF.

This is the first reported death in the United States from COVID-19, as well as the first reported case in a health care worker and the first possible outbreak in a LTCF. These reports from Washington follow others of community spread in Oregon and two places in California earlier this week. Most people in the United States will have little immediate risk of exposure to this virus, but some people will be at increased risk depending on their exposures. The greatest risk is to those who have been in close contact with people with COVID-19. People with suspected or confirmed exposure should reach out to their state or local public health department.

These three cases bring the total number detected through the U.S. public health system to 22. The federal government will continue to respond aggressively to this rapidly evolving situation.

For information and updates related to COVID-19, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow IDPH on Facebook (@IowaDepartmentofPublicHealth) and Twitter (@IAPublicHealth).