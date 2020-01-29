Home / News / Winnebago County Republicans Announce Precinct Locations

Winnebago County Republicans Announce Precinct Locations

Wed, 01/29/2020 - 9:30am Terry

The 2020 Republican Precinct Caucuses will be held Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at the following locations.

Precinct    Location    Delegates
Forest City Ward 1    Forest City High School    10
Forest City Ward 2    Forest City High School    6
Forest City Ward 3/Forest D3    Forest City High School    8
Forest City Ward 4    Forest City High School    7
Mt. Valley/Forest D2    Forest City High School    7
Newton/Forest D1    Forest City High School    9
Center    Lake Mills High School    21
Eden/Logan/Norway    Lake Mills High School    7
Buffalo/Grant/Lincoln    Heritage Town Center, Buffalo Center    17
King/Linden    Heritage Town Center, Buffalo Center    9

The Precinct caucuses will performing the following functions:
1. Elect two persons of each precinct to serve on the County Central Committee.
2. Elect delegates, alternates and junior delegates to the County Convention to be held Saturday, March 14, 2020.
3. Propose and vote on platform planks to send to the County Convention.
Check-in begins at 5:45 p.m; caucus business begins promptly at 7:00 p.m. A photo ID will be required to check-in the caucus. Caucus-goers may also register to vote at the precinct location to participate. To do so, a caucus-goer must go to the correct precinct location for his/her current address on Caucus Day.

