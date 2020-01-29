Winnebago County Republicans Announce Precinct Locations

The 2020 Republican Precinct Caucuses will be held Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at the following locations.

Precinct Location Delegates

Forest City Ward 1 Forest City High School 10

Forest City Ward 2 Forest City High School 6

Forest City Ward 3/Forest D3 Forest City High School 8

Forest City Ward 4 Forest City High School 7

Mt. Valley/Forest D2 Forest City High School 7

Newton/Forest D1 Forest City High School 9

Center Lake Mills High School 21

Eden/Logan/Norway Lake Mills High School 7

Buffalo/Grant/Lincoln Heritage Town Center, Buffalo Center 17

King/Linden Heritage Town Center, Buffalo Center 9

The Precinct caucuses will performing the following functions:

1. Elect two persons of each precinct to serve on the County Central Committee.

2. Elect delegates, alternates and junior delegates to the County Convention to be held Saturday, March 14, 2020.

3. Propose and vote on platform planks to send to the County Convention.

Check-in begins at 5:45 p.m; caucus business begins promptly at 7:00 p.m. A photo ID will be required to check-in the caucus. Caucus-goers may also register to vote at the precinct location to participate. To do so, a caucus-goer must go to the correct precinct location for his/her current address on Caucus Day.