Winnebago County Road Dept. to begin asphalt resurfacing projects

The Winnebago County Road Dept. has scheduled three different asphalt resurfacing projects to begin the last week of July—County Road A38 (four miles from Leland to the Winnebago Church); R50 (three miles from Hwy. 9 north); and A16 (eight miles from Scarville west).

These projects include cold in-place recycling of the existing pavement and a new three-inch asphalt overlay. The project swill close one to two mile segments at a time, keeping access for residents. No detours have been established, but alternate routes will be required. Mathy Construction is the prime contractor.

Contact Scott Meinders, county engineer, with any questions at scott.meinders@winnebagocountyiowa.gov or call him at 641-585-2905