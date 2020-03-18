Winnebago County Supervisors Minutes

March 10, 2020

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors met in session at 9:00 A.M. March 10, 2020 adjourned from March 3, 2020.

Present: Supervisors Jensvold, Stensrud, and Durby

Absent:

On a motion by Durby and seconded by Stensrud the Supervisors moved to approve the minutes for the March 3, 2020 Board Meeting and approve the Agenda for March 10, 2020. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Kristle Percy with IowaWorks discussed Home Base Iowa. The goal of Home Base Iowa is to utilize current and retired military personnel in employment opportunities in Iowa. The state level has incentives to bring families to Iowa and they are currently working with individual counties to also have incentives.

The forming of a census committee was tabled until next week.

Scott Meinders, Engineer discussed secondary road matters including the road conditions and the possibilities of using sub-drains on some paved roads.

Kris Oswald, Drainage Clerk discussed drainage district matters.

On a motion by Stensrud and seconded by Durby the Supervisors moved to approve the contract with B & B Farm Drainage on DD 18 Lat 11. All voted aye. Motion carried.

The Supervisors canvased the 2020 NIACC Special Election.

The session was adjourned until 9:00 A.M. March 17, 2020.

Bill Jensvold, Chairperson

Attest: _________________________

Kris Oswald, Deputy Auditor