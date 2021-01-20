Home / News / Winnebago Farm Bureau donates book to Lake Mills Public Library

Winnebago Farm Bureau donates book to Lake Mills Public Library

Wed, 01/20/2021 - 10:48am Terry

Board member, Ben Matson, visited the Lake Mills Public library last week to drop off Winnebago Farm Bureau’s yearly book donation. Library director Jaqueline Olson accepted the book for the library. This year’s selection is “Full of Beans,” which tells the little-known true story of Henry Ford and his obsession with soybeans. This book is not just for the kids. Most of the board was surprised when they read “Full of Beans” so look for the book at the Lake Mills library and learn the whole story.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here