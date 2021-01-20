Winnebago Farm Bureau donates book to Lake Mills Public Library

Board member, Ben Matson, visited the Lake Mills Public library last week to drop off Winnebago Farm Bureau’s yearly book donation. Library director Jaqueline Olson accepted the book for the library. This year’s selection is “Full of Beans,” which tells the little-known true story of Henry Ford and his obsession with soybeans. This book is not just for the kids. Most of the board was surprised when they read “Full of Beans” so look for the book at the Lake Mills library and learn the whole story.