Winnebago Industries announces strong fourth quarter and results

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today reported financial results for the Company’s fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2020.

Revenues for the Fiscal 2020 fourth quarter ended Aug. 29, 2020, were $737.8 million, an increase of 39.1 percent compared to $530.4 million for the Fiscal 2019 period.

Revenues for Newmar, which was acquired in the first quarter of Fiscal 2020, were $126.3 million. Revenues excluding Newmar were $611.5 million, reflecting an organic increase of 15.3 percent compared to the Fiscal 2019 period primarily driven by growth in the Towable segment.

Gross profit was $122.5 million compared to $83.2 million for the Fiscal 2019 period. Gross profit margin increased 90 basis points in the quarter, driven by Motorhome segment lower input costs and Towable segment fixed cost leverage, partially offset by segment mix.

Operating income was $68.4 million for the quarter, an increase of 52.8 percent compared to $44.8 million for the fourth quarter last year, driven by Towable segment revenue growth and the addition of Newmar.

Fiscal 2020 fourth quarter net income was $42.5 million, an increase of 33.2 percent compared to $31.9 million in the fourth quarter of last year, driven by the growth in operating income partially offset by increased interest expense. The increase in interest expense is related to the convertible bond issued to finance the acquisition of Newmar, and separately, the write-off of certain debt issuance costs associated with the termination of the company’s Term Loan B which was refinanced by a bond issuance during the quarter.

Earnings per diluted share was $1.25, an increase of 23.8 percent compared to $1.01 in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $1.45 for the fourth quarter, an increase of 45.0 percent compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.00 in the same period last year.

Fiscal 2020 fourth quarter consolidated adjusted earnings per diluted share excludes costs totaling $6.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, after tax, driven by debt issuance costs written off due to the termination of the Term Loan B, and the non-cash portion of interest expense related to the convertible bond. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $76.5 million for the quarter, compared to $50.8 million last year, representing an increase of 50.5 percent.

President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe commented, “In the face of the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, our strong fourth quarter finish to the year was a testament to the incredible resolve of our world-class team, the strength of our portfolio of leading outdoor lifestyle brands, and our efficiency in quickly and safely resuming operations to meet tremendous consumer demand. We added motorized scale through the acquisition of Newmar and continued to grow our RV market share throughout the year by leveraging strong dealer relationships, exciting new products and record consumer interest. Winnebago Industries also generated expanded margins and stronger cash flows, while delivering a quality product and customer experience in collaboration with our channel partners. Looking ahead, we enter our 2021 fiscal year with four premier brand platforms, strong operational momentum, a record backlog, and the financial flexibility to manage through the ongoing uncertainty in the environment. Our efforts continue to rally around building an extraordinary outdoor lifestyle company, and creating value for our end customers, dealers, employees and shareholders..”

Mr. Happe continued, “As we look ahead to Fiscal 2021, we are encouraged by the ongoing outdoor recreation demand trends we are experiencing. We have built a strong and growing position in the RV market, and our customers continue to view all our brands as a trusted and safe way to have extraordinary experiences as they travel, live, work, and play in the outdoors. I’m incredibly proud of the progress we have made over the last several years expanding Winnebago Industries’ portfolio while simultaneously enhancing the quality of our product lineup and service levels and the profitability we are able to achieve. During fiscal year 2020, we continued to expand our family of outstanding brands with the acquisition of Newmar, and when combined with our Winnebago, Grand Design RV, and Chris-Craft brands, we believe we have four of the most respected brands in the outdoors industry. We have expanded our leadership team capabilities as well in the past year, through the acquisition of Newmar and also through adding new talent to the team in Huw Bower to lead our Winnebago Outdoors business, as announced at the end of September. Going forward, we are committed to managing our Company in a highly disciplined fashion so that we are best positioned to build on our momentum in the marketplace, capture the numerous opportunities we believe lie ahead and deliver further value to the customers and communities we serve. Finally, Fiscal 2020 also marks an inflection point in our efforts to improve on our corporate responsibility obligations. It is our strong intention that through these initiatives, our Winnebago Industries team will emerge as an even stronger leader in our communities, and in so doing, will make a meaningful contribution to an improvement in the many dimensions of social justice.”