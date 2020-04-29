Winnebago River Watershed: Freeborn County farmer trying newer technology to benefit cropping and water quality

A fairly new technology in agricultural conservation is gaining some attention in Freeborn County. Larry Bidne, who lives and farms near Emmons, Minn., recently decided that controlled drainage would be beneficial on a field he rents just west of Bear Lake. Controlled drainage is a great way to hold water in the soil profile and make it available to crops when needed.

It also helps protect water resources downstream by holding back water that could carry nutrients from fertilizer that grow algae, negatively impacting fish and other aquatic life along with recreation. Holding back water after storm events also helps mitigate high flows that can erode fields and streambanks. Erosion leads to sediment in the water, where cloudy conditions make it hard for fish and aquatic insects to find food, avoid predators, and perform other life functions.

The area near Bear Lake is very sandy, and the water table is regulated by the lake level. In a wet season, Bidne can hold back water with the controlled drainage system and reduce minor flooding that would otherwise hurt the crop. In a dry season, he can meter out the water to help the crop grow.

Controlled drainage systems are inexpensive to install, depending on the existing tile system that is in place.

Here’s how it works:

• Water control structures are installed on the tile lines, which are usually the mains of the tile systems.

• The water control structures use boards to control the water level throughout the soil profile. Farmers remove boards to meter out water and insert boards to retain water.

• Water control structures are usually placed near the edges of fields, so they are easy to farm around and access during the growing season to control the water level.

In this case, controlled drainage will help reduce nutrient and sediment pollution in Bear Lake, State Line Lake, the Winnebago River and water resources downstream in Iowa.

Bidne also uses reduced tillage, a practice that builds soil health and prevents erosion. He is one of many farmers in the Winnebago River Watershed who are implementing Best Management Practices (BMPs) that benefit farming and water quality.

The Winnebago watershed is 688 square miles in size, with 71 square miles in Minnesota and the rest in Iowa. It includes the cities of Conger and Emmons in southern Freeborn County. The Winnebago chain of water resources starts with Steward Creek in Freeborn County, and ends when it flows into the Cedar River, which the city of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, uses as its drinking water source.

The Freeborn County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) works with landowners and farmers to implement BMPS that leave the land and water in better condition for generations to come.

The SWCD has been part of extensive studies, led by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), in the Winnebago and neighboring Shell Rock River watersheds the past few years. The studies identified several impairments, or water bodies that fail to meet water quality standards, as well as strategies to restore and protect water sources.

One of these studies, called the Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategies or WRAPS, helps identify BMPs that could be implemented in the watershed. That’s where the Freeborn County SWCD plays an important role by working with landowners in the watershed to implement BMPs to improve water quality and land management activities.

The SWCD completes tillage transects yearly, which consist of collecting data on the crop planted, crop residue type, tillage type, crop residue percentage, and any special feature noted in the field such as a wet spot, tile intake, soil erosion, or wetland restorations. The tillage transect information helps track cropping practices within the watershed, which in turn helps the SWCD and producer decide on future cropping practices and BMPs.

The SWCD also conducted many one-on-one interviews with landowners, land renters, and other county entities to gather information on the watershed. The MPCA, SWCD and other partners used this information to detect trends and other noteworthy situations for developing the studies.

In addition, the SWCD wanted input from landowners and renters on their priorities for the watershed moving forward. The staff held public meetings over the past few years to inform landowners and land renters of happenings in the watershed. The SWCD continues to work with interested landowners and renters on various projects in the Winnebago watershed.

The WRAPS report is now open for public comment through May 20. The SWCD and partners will use the WRAPS report to develop strategies and priorities for the Shell Rock/Winnebago One Watershed One Plan (1W1P). These two watersheds will be combined for the planning process only. The 1W1P is a program to develop a comprehensive watershed management plan to align planning processes on a watershed basis. This plan will prioritize areas for future funding in these two watersheds.

The SWCD has funding available for many BMPs currently. If you have any questions about controlled drainage or other BMPs, or to see if you may be eligible for funding, contact the Freeborn SWCD located in the Freeborn County USDA Ag service center at 1400 West Main St., Albert Lea, MN 56007 by calling 507-320-3728.

Currently the SWCD office is closed to the public, but the staff checking phone messages. The office will reopen when the statewide stay-at-home order is lifted.