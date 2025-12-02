Winter stargazing program scheduled, Feb. 28

Imagine looking up into the nighttime sky and seeing a hunter, a bull, a bear, and a queen. Well, with a little imagination, and the help of the Winnebago County Conservation Board, you can do just that. That’s because the Winnebago County Conservation Board will be holding a Winter Stargazing program on Friday evening, Feb. 28, at the Hanson Nature Center, beginning at 7 p.m. The Hanson Nature Center is located at 41600 Hwy. 69, two miles north of Leland.

During the program, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will give an informal tour of the winter nighttime sky, lasting about 45 minutes. She will point out some of the brighter stars and constellations that are visible this time of year, and relate interesting tidbits of information about them.

Among the winter constellations that will be visible are Orion the Hunter, Taurus the Bull, Auriga the Charioteer, the Gemini Twins, and Leo the Lion. People will also be able to see other constellations that are visible all year, including the Big and Little Dippers (Ursa Major and Ursa Minor), Cassiopeia the Queen, and Hydra the Sea Serpent. In addition, Mars and Jupiter will also shine brightly overhead and Venus should be visible in the western sky/

People should come dressed for the weather. But, after the program, hot chocolate and cookies will be served in the nature center to warm people up. Star charts will also be handed out for people to take home with them.

In case of clouds or inclement weather, the program will have to be canceled and that notice will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3), as well as on the WCCB website, Facebook page, and Twitter feed.

For more information about the WCCB’s Winter Stargazing program, people can contact Lisa Ralls at either 641-567-3390 or at lisa.ralls@winnebagocountyiowa.gov.