Wolf 101 program scheduled

Wolves are fascinating, often misunderstood, animals and one of the best places to learn about them isn’t actually too far away, at the International Wolf Center in Ely, Minn. Unfortunately, though, during times of COVID-19, it can be difficult to travel or visit attractions such as the Wolf Center. But, now you can learn about wolves virtually, through a unique partnership between the International Wolf Center and the Winnebago County Conservation Board.

On Saturday, Feb. 13, the WCCB will be hosting a program entitled Wolf 101, a live Zoom event with staff from the International Wolf Center. It will begin at 10 a.m. and last about an hour. During the fun, interactive, program, Center staff will discuss the physical and social adaptations wolves use to survive in their environment. Participants will also have an opportunity to observe the Center’s ambassador wolves and will be able to ask questions. This program is being offered for free through the Conservation Board.

The International Wolf Center was first conceived after a 1985 wolf exhibit at the Minnesota Science Museum became popular. By 1989, a temporary facility was developed in Ely, Minn., to house the exhibit and, in 1993, the current International Wolf Center opened its doors. The Center now has an amazing array of interpretive displays and offers many on-site programs.

But, it also accomplishes educational outreach beyond Ely through its website, a quarterly magazine, classroom visits to more than 13,000 students every year, web cams on the resident wolf pack, international symposia, and a distance learning program that virtually brings their educators and wolves to people in real time. By teaching people about this mysterious predator, the Center aims to ensure a future wilderness complete with the exciting howl of the wolf.

People wishing to participate in the Center’s Wolf 101 program should contact WCCB Naturalist Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com to receive the Zoom link for the program. People can also direct questions about the program to Ralls at 641-565-3390.