Worth Brewing celebrates spring, April 24 

Worth Brewing Company in Northwood will tap the spring season Saturday, April 24, with its annual Spring BockFest.

Beer is the boss of this party, but they’ll have food, guest beer from Belgium, and authentic German food. The day begins at noon and continues until 9 p.m.

Northwood’s source for fresh beer since 2007, Worth Brewing features its Fest Bock Maibock, a smooth and malt-forward lager.

Worth Brewing Company’s own potato sausage Festdogs will be served, along with sauerkraut and homemade spaetzli and cinnamon candied almonds.

Guest beer includes Liefmans Goudenband, one of the most distinctive dark beers in the world. Made in open vats with beer of mixed fermentation, it is left to mature for four to 12 months in the cellar. Mature beer is then fortified with younger beer, so the fermentation process starts up again.

