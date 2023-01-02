Worth Co. 4-Club leaders hold annual educational update meeting

Worth County 4-H Club Leaders met recently at the Worth County Extension Office for their annual educational leader update meeting. 4-H volunteers in the county represent more than 10 clubs, with nearly 200 4-H Club members. Those 4-H leaders seated in the front row (L-R): Pat Rothove, Worth County Hoofprints 4-H Club, Theresa Butler, Green Shamrocks 4-H Club, Anneke Urbatsch and Gina Solberg, Deer Creek Wohelos 4-H, Mary Buren, Silver Lake Huskers 4-H. Standing in back: Lacey Waller, Worth County 4-H Clover Kids Leader/ Extension Office Manager, Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist, Jean Schilling, Golden Banner 4-H, Janet Wallin, Hartland Achievers 4-H, Peter Julseth, Brookfield Boosters 4-H, Dean Mueller, Worth County Hot Shots 4-H, Kimberly Bode, Worth County 4-H Youth Leader, Michelle Hill, Golden Banner 4-H Club.