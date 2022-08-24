Worth Co. 4-H does well at State Fair

Worth County 4-H was very successful at this year’s Iowa State Fair 4-H Educational Presentation event. Three of the five Worth County 4-H Educational presentations were awarded the top Award of Excellence recognition, while the other two were recognized with the Seal of Merit award. Participants pictured above (L-R): Worth County Extension Education Specialist, Dennis Johnson, Ben Meier, Rhema Meier, Adylyn Petersen and Holden Willrett, (Worth County 4-H State 4-H Council member who assisted with coordinating the 4-H communication day activities). 4-H Educational Presentation members not pictured are Kamryn Backhaus and Logan Kauffman.