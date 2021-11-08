Home / News / Worth Co. 4-H Livestock Judging team champions at North IowaFair

Worth Co. 4-H Livestock Judging team champions at North IowaFair

Wed, 08/11/2021 - 10:03am Terry

The Worth County 4-H Junior Livestock Team were champions at North Iowa Fair Judging Contest. Winning team members are pictured above (L-R): Coach, Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist, Adylyn Petersen, Kendal Kruger, Khloe Kruger, and Owen Binnobose. All four team members placed in the top 10. The top three North Iowa teams were Worth County champions, West Fork FFA Reserve Champions, and Hancock County 4-H, competing for third place overall.

