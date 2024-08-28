Worth Co. 4-H Livestock Oral Reasons Champions

Worth County 4-H were named oral reason champions at the Freeborn County Fair Livestock Judging Contest earlier this month. Team members pictured left, front row (L-R): Ayden Woodside, Jaxon Arthur, and Owen Binnobose. Back row: Coach Chris Chodur, Adylyn Petersen, Layla Scarlett, Lloyd Heggestad, Josh Leerar and Coach Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist. Binnobose was oral reasons champion judge overall, with Woodside being named Reserve Champion overall Oral Reasons Judge. Arthur finished in fourth place for oral reasons, as well as fourth place in cattle, eighth in goats, ninth in sheep and swine, and fourth overall in the contest. Binnobose was third overall in the contest and competed for third place in swine and sixth in cattle. Leerar finished in sixth for oral reasons and was the sixth place overall individual in the contest. Petersen was the ninth place swine judge in the 4-H senior division.