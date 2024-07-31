Worth Co. 4-H Livestock Team Champions at the 2024 North Iowa Fair

The Worth County 4-H were named champions at the North Iowa Fair Livestock Judging Contest on Friday, July 19th. Team members pictured left to right are: Layla Scarlett, Coach, Chris Chodur, Ayden Woodside, Henry Hanson, Jaxon Arthur in front, Caysen Chodur, Lloyd Heggestad, and Coach, Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist. Hanson was reserve champion judge overall with Heggestad finishing in third, Scarlett competing for 4th place and Woodside in 6th. Caysen Chodur was the 3rd place overall judge in the Senior Division.