Worth Co. 4-H members participate in Explore Iowa trip

Worth County 4-H members joined fellow 4-H members from Franklin, Cerro Gordo, Mitchell and Floyd Counties on an “Explore Iowa” trip recently to the Iowa State University Dairy Center at Calmar, Fish Hatchery at Decorah and the Niagra Cave at Harmony, Minn. Pictured are the 41 4-H members that participated in the educational experience to learn more about businesses and landmarks in Iowa and Southern Minnesota. Worth County 4-H members that participated were Lily Varner, Sara Wubben, Isabel Butler, Ayden Woodside, Madi Davis, Layla Scarlett, Dominick Authier, Gabe Hulshizer, Jaxton Kruger, Beau Lutz and Noah Mueller.