Worth Co. 4-H State Recognition Workshop

Worth Co. Crop Pesticide Clinic

The Worth County Extension Service annual Crop Clinic/Pesticide Recertification meeting will be held Friday, Dec. 17, at Bethel United Methodist Church, Manly, at 9:30 a.m.

Farmers will have the opportunity to renew their Private Pesticide Applicators License at this meeting. Pesticide applicators with questions may call Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist and Lacey Waller, Office Manager at the Worth County Extension Office at 641-324-1531 for more information.

2022 Worth Co. Fair calf weigh-in

Worth County 4-H will be holding the fair calf weigh-in for the 2022 Worth County Fair scheduled for June 14-19. Those wanting to exhibit at the State Fair will need get their calves retinol scanned by the deadline of Feb. 1, 2022.

Those wanting further information are asked to please call Worth County Extension Education Specialist, Dennis Johnson at 641-324-1531 or email djohn@iastate.edu.



The Worth County Extension Office will host a 4-H State Recognition Workshop, Thursday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m.

All ninth grade to 12th grade 4-H members are encouraged to participate in learning about the many State 4-H Award winning opportunities that are available. Past Worth County 4-H State award winners will be at the meeting to share information about how to apply for the awards and recognition trips to Atlanta, Georgia and Washington, D.C.

The 4-H members will also have a chance to learn about what the duties and responsibilities are of the Iowa State 4-H Council and what the application and interview process is to be able to serve on the 2022-2023 Iowa State 4-H Council Team.

To learn more about this workshop please email Worth County Extension Education Specialist, Dennis Johnson at djohn@iastate.edu or call 641-324-1531.