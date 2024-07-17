Home / News / Worth Co. 4-H successful at State Recognition Day

Worth Co. 4-H successful at State Recognition Day

Wed, 07/17/2024 - 11:19am Terry

The Worth County 4-H was again very successful at the annual 4-H State Recognition day at Iowa State University earlier this year. Pictured above are the 4-H members from across the state who were recognized at the State 4-H Conference award ceremony recently. Worth County 4-Her’s Adylyn Petersen and Addyson Runde were named to the prestigious National 4-H Conference Washington D.C. delegate team of six Iowa 4-H members. Winning seats on the 2024-2025 State 4-H Council were Kamryn Backhaus, Jessika Ausborn, Ben Meier and Weston Willand. Backhaus, Landen Nelson and Willand were recognized as representatives to the National 4-H Congress Award trip to Atlanta Georgia with Meier and Runde selected as Iowa State 4-H Healthy Living Ambassadors representing Iowa next March in Washington D.C. Worth County was also well represented with five State 4-H project members including Adylyn Petersen (poultry), Kelsi Liddle (horticulture), Jessika Ausborn (dairy), Ben Meier (communications), and Addyson Runde (horse).

