Worth Co. 4-H summer highlights

Adylyn Petersen, a member of the Golden Banner 4-H Club and the daughter of Erin and Mark Petersen, Manly, was named the Reserve Grand Champion 4-H Junior Livestock Judge at this year’s 2021 Iowa State Fair. Adylyn is congratulated by Education Specialist, Dennis Johnson.

Worth County 4-H was recognized at the Iowa State Fair recently for being named the first place 4-H program for dollars donated per member to the Iowa State 4-H Foundation. Dr. John Lawrence, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Vice President on the left congratulates Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist for the award.