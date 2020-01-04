Worth Co. 4-Her’s attend Legislative Day

Worth County Extension was well represented at this year’s IECA and 4-H Legislative Day with a delegation of 29 4-Her’s, parents and Extension Council members participating. Those in attendance were greeted by Terry Maloy, IECA Executive Director and Worth County Extension Council President and IECA Board member Jayne Lupkes.

The morning kicked off with an address by ISU Extension and Outreach Vice President, John Lawrence with a follow up conversation by two legislative pages and a presentation by State 4-H and Youth Leader, Debbie Nistler. Participants then moved to the Capitol, where Worth County’s State Representative, Jane Bloomingdale interacted with the group about a number of issues, including what committees she is serving on and bills she is working on to hopefully get passed into law this session.

The afternoon session took place at the World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, where Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds spoke to the group about a number of issues, including her passion for youth citizenship development. A special message to 4-H members was discussed about Global 4-H Citizenship and opportunities 4-H members have available with regard to youth exchange programs offered abroad. The day concluded with a tour of the World Food Prize Hall of Laureates Building.

Pictured above (L-R): Jean Schilling, Kris Woltzen, Chad Pestorious, Brian Eden, Emily Hannemann, Worth County Extension Council President, Jayne Lupkes, Tom Stevens, Bryce Eden, Josh Stevens, Carys Christianson, Tyler Wunderlich, Sydney Schilling. Annika Schallberg, Megan Ocel, Kendra Kinne, Kelsi Liddle, Carter Lanphere, Haddie Hanson, Tonkao Kongketyai, Blake Barker, Lindsey Moore, State Representative, Jane Bloomingdale, Jackson Foss, Worth County Extension Education Specialist, Dennis Johnson, Tianna Ausborn, Worth County Extension Council Vice-President, Curt Schaub and Worth County 4-H Youth Leader, Mindy Tenold.