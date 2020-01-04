Worth Co. 4-Her’s awarded trip to ISU

The Worth County 4-H Intermediate Record Book Award winners were recognized with a trip to Iowa State University, Ames. The 4-Her’s participated in a walking tour of the ISU Campus, enjoyed a meal at the “Hickory Park” restaurant and watched the ISU women’s basketball team play West Virginia in Hilton Coliseum. The 4-H Award was for 4-H members completing their 4-H Record Book up through eighth grade. Participants are pictured above, front row (L-R): Kimberly Klooster, Julia Quisley, Jadyn Beland, and Kendra Kinne. Second row: Crystal Klooster, Sydnee Lindeman, Reece Nelson, Justine Nelson, and Addison Tabbert Back row: Brayden Lindeman, Irene Nelson, Brad Nelson, Kris Tabbert and Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist.