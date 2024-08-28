Worth Co. EMS District ambulance levy election set for Sept. 10

Worth County EMS West Districts include cities of Hanlontown, Fertile, and Joice; as well as the township of Silver Lake, Bristol, Fertile, and Danville (to Jonquil Ave.).

Voters in these areas will be asked if they will support levies to pay for ambulance coverage in their area. The EMS districts allow officials in those areas to call for levies to pay for ambulance coverage. The Winnebago County Ambulance Service, which includes Lake Mills Ambulance Service, will be the provider for this district. Residents in the district will be asked to approve a levy of 45 centers per $1,000 of valuation, excluding agricultural land.

The polls will be open on Tuesday, September 10, from 7 a.m.-8 p.m., located at your regular voting precints.

In the EMS West District, 60% of the majority is needed to pass in order to establish an Ambulance Service.