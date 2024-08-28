Home / News / Worth Co. EMS District ambulance levy election set for Sept. 10

Worth Co. EMS District ambulance levy election set for Sept. 10

Wed, 08/28/2024 - 9:18am Terry

Worth County EMS West Districts include cities of Hanlontown, Fertile, and Joice; as well as the township of Silver Lake, Bristol, Fertile, and Danville (to Jonquil Ave.).
Voters in these areas will be asked if they will support levies to pay for ambulance coverage in their area. The EMS districts allow officials in those areas to call for levies to pay for ambulance coverage. The Winnebago County Ambulance Service, which includes Lake Mills Ambulance Service, will be the provider for this district. Residents in the district will be asked to approve a levy of 45 centers per $1,000 of valuation, excluding agricultural land.
The polls will be open on Tuesday, September 10, from 7 a.m.-8 p.m., located at your regular voting precints.
In the EMS West District, 60% of the majority is needed to pass in order to establish an Ambulance Service.

 

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here