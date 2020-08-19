Worth Co. Extension receives grant

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Worth County received a $2,000 grant for a 4-H Community Gardens. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s Working Here Fund.

The Working Here Fund grant will be used to purchase items for the community gardens. The gardens will be used by sixth grade students and community members who will learn about planting and harvesting vegetable gardens. The program will also offer educational workshops for students and community members.

“The goal will be to have at least 40 4-H youth members plant a community vegetable garden and to organize a horticulture educational workshop/field day for at least 100 Master Gardeners and community residents to participate in,” said Dennis Johnson, ISU extension and outreach.

The project will begin in the fall of 2020 with planting and gardening into the spring and summer of 2021.

“We understand that by educating tomorrow’s farmers today, we are supporting the future of rural communities,” said Julie Hoodjer, regional vice president of retail operations at FCSAmerica’s Mason City office.

Iowa State Extension and Outreach of Worth County is one of 50 organizations to receive a Working Here Fund grant in the second quarter of 2020. FCSAmerica awarded $96,200 during the latest grant cycle ending June 30, 2020.