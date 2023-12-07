Worth County 4-H delegation participates in State 4-H Conference

Worth County 4-H led the state of Iowa again and had the highest number of 4-Her’s with 50 Worth County 4-H delegates participating in this year’s State 4-H Conference on the Iowa State University Campus in Ames. The youth participated in educational workshops, listened to motivational speakers, conducted community service projects and attended the State 4-H Conference banquet and dances. 4-H members pictured, front row (L-R): Linca Scarlett; Iver Girouard; Weston Willand; Jadyn Beland; Kale Bode; Kinley Stambaugh; Jessika Ausborn; Laney Miles; Ariah Bode; Madison Edwards; Pat Rothove, chaperone; Kelsi Liddle; Bronson Ducommun. Second row: Emersyn Wahl; Zach Heiken; Sophia Butler; Camryn Rheingans; Kenedie Berry, Taylor Foss; Merrin Hanson; Mackensy Tomlinson; Kamryn Backhaus; Adessa Newhoff; Ruby Haugebak, chaperone; Lindsey Moore; Josie Haugebak; Evelyn Berding; Claire Rye; Lexis McHenry. Back row: Chris Chodur, chaperone; Peter Julseth, chaperone; Denton Julseth, chaperone; Jack Willrett; Adler Rowe; Caysen Chodur; Loghan Nelson; Benaiah Meier; Darrin Kliment, Bus Driver; Landen Nelson; Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist; Paige Prazak; Payten Kruger; Adylyn Petersen; Ava Woltzen; Addyson Runde; Lorene Meier. Not pictured: Teagan Johnson; Sydney Schilling; Holden Willrett; and Jean Schilling, chaperone.