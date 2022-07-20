Home / News / Worth County 4-H State Conference 2022

Worth County 4-H State Conference 2022

Wed, 07/20/2022 - 9:09am Terry

Worth County 4-H was very well represented again at this year’s State 4-H Conference at Iowa State University. The 4-Hers participated in community service projects and educational workshops. They also listened to motivational speakers, and attended the State 4-H Banquet and dances. 4-H members are pictured above front row (L-R): Sophia Butler, Merrin Hanson, Lauren Petznick, Sydney Schilling, Weston Willand, Jadyn Beland, Madison Edwards, Kelsi Liddle, Jessika Ausborn, and Kristy Ausborn, Chaperone. Second row left to right; Rhonda Kaufman, Chaperone, Logan Kaufman, Ellie Ehrhardt, Addyson Runde, Taylor Foss, Evelyn Berding, Kamryn Backhaus, Payten Kruger and TJ Ausborn. Back row: Peter Julseth (chaperone), Holden Willrett, Denton Julseth (chaperone), and Josh Stevens.

