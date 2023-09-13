Home / News / Worth County 4-Her’s attend National Barrow Show

Worth County 4-Her’s attend National Barrow Show

Wed, 09/13/2023 - 12:44pm Terry

Worth County 4-H members had the opportunity to participate in the “World Series of Swine Shows” in Austin, Minn., Monday, Sept. 11. Those attending the show are pictured above, kneeling in front (L-R): Aydan Schutz, Josh Leerar, Lauren Petznick, and Layla Scarlett. Standing in back: 4-H chaperone, Chris Chodur, Caysen Chodur, Landen Nelson and Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist. The 4-Her’s were able to observe the swine breeding gilt and boar shows representing ten breeds of hogs including Herefords, Tamworth, Poland China, Berkshire, Duroc, Chester White, Yorkshire, Hampshire, Landrace and Spots. Swine were entered from several states from swine purebred breeding programs from throughout the Upper Midwest.

